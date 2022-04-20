Johnny Depp Talks Beginning of Romantic Relationship with Amber Heard

Law&Crime Network published this video item, entitled "Johnny Depp Talks Beginning of Romantic Relationship with Amber Heard"

During his testimony on Tuesday, Johnny Depp was asked to recall the details of when his romantic relationship with Amber Heard began. Depp also spoke about his relationship with Heard’s parents, in which he stated he was very fond of them.

The Law & Crime Network covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams.

