Law&Crime Network published this video item, entitled “Johnny Depp Talks Beginning of Romantic Relationship with Amber Heard” – below is their description.

During his testimony on Tuesday, Johnny Depp was asked to recall the details of when his romantic relationship with Amber Heard began. Depp also spoke about his relationship with Heard’s parents, in which he stated he was very fond of them. #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard Law&Crime Network YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.