Johnny Depp on How Fame Affected His Personal Relationships

During his testimony on Tuesday, Johnny Depp talked about how his fame affected his personal relationships while in public. He spoke about how when his fame took off, he went from being "Johnny" to "Johnny Depp." Depp stated, "I never wanted to be a poster boy," while talking about his name.

