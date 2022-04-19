Johnny Depp Explains How He Got Into Acting & Talks Pirate of the Caribbean

by

Law&Crime Network published this video item, entitled “Johnny Depp Explains How He Got Into Acting & Talks Pirate of the Caribbean” – below is their description.

During his testimony on Tuesday, Johnny Depp explained how he got into acting and Hollywood. He talks about how Nicolas Cage helped him in the beginning, his first movie role, Pirates of the Caribbean, and more.

Law&Crime Network YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Law&Crime Network

The Law & Crime Network covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams.

Recent from Law&Crime Network:

Doomsday Cult Prophet Chad Daybell Appeared in Court on Tuesday

Category: Law

Johnny Depp Allegedly Yelled at Woman Displaying Affection to Amber Heard

Category: Law

Johnny Depp Suspected Amber Heard Was Having Affair with James Franco

Category: Law

In This Story: Caribbean

The Caribbean is a region of the Americas that comprises the Caribbean Sea, its surrounding coasts, and its islands. The region lies southeast of the Gulf of Mexico and of the North American mainland, east of Central America, and north of South America.

2 Recent Items: Caribbean

Watch Johnny Depp TEAR UP in Court (Trial Highlights)

Category: Entertainment

Johnny Depp Has No Intention of Returning to Pirates of the Caribbean – IGN Now

Category: Gaming

In This Story: Pirates of the Caribbean

4 Recent Items: Pirates of the Caribbean

Watch Johnny Depp TEAR UP in Court (Trial Highlights)

Category: Entertainment

Johnny Depp Has No Intention of Returning to Pirates of the Caribbean – IGN Now

Category: Gaming

Johnny Depp Has No Intention of Returning to Pirates of the Caribbean – IGN Now

Category: Gaming

Johnny Depp Allegedly Lied About Sobriety for Pirates of the Caribbean 5

Category: Law

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....