Law&Crime Network published this video item, entitled “Johnny Depp Explains How He Got Into Acting & Talks Pirate of the Caribbean” – below is their description.

During his testimony on Tuesday, Johnny Depp explained how he got into acting and Hollywood. He talks about how Nicolas Cage helped him in the beginning, his first movie role, Pirates of the Caribbean, and more. Law&Crime Network YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.