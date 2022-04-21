Law&Crime Network published this video item, entitled “Johnny Depp Explains How Amber Heard’s Article Damaged His Career & Personal Life” – below is their description.

During his testimony on Wednesday, Johnny Depp explained how Amber Heard’s Op-Ed article in the Washington Post damaged his career and personal life. Depp stated that this article led to him losing roles in movies such as the Pirates of the Caribbean. #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard Law&Crime Network YouTube Channel

