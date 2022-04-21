Johnny Depp Explains How Amber Heard’s Article Damaged His Career & Personal Life

During his testimony on Wednesday, Johnny Depp explained how Amber Heard’s Op-Ed article in the Washington Post damaged his career and personal life. Depp stated that this article led to him losing roles in movies such as the Pirates of the Caribbean.

About This Source - Law&Crime Network

The Law & Crime Network covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams.

