Johnny Depp Explains His Childhood Struggles – Father Leaving & Mother’s Depression

During his testimony on Tuesday, Johnny Depp talked about his childhood. He talked about how his father leaving affected him and his mother, who became very depressed afterward.

Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million for defamation in connection with Heard’s 2018 Washington Post op-ed, although Heard’s article did not specifically name Depp. Amber Heard is counter-suing Depp for $100 million.

