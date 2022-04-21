Law&Crime Network published this video item, entitled “Johnny Depp Details Alleged “Roundhouse Punch” From Amber Heard” – below is their description.

During direct examination on Wednesday, Johnny Depp detailed how he was allegedly “roundhouse punched” by Amber Heard. Depp stated that this incident was called the “stairway incident.” A photograph was presented in court showing Depp’s bruised face. #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard Law&Crime Network YouTube Channel

