Johnny Depp Details Alleged “Roundhouse Punch” From Amber Heard

by

Law&Crime Network published this video item, entitled "Johnny Depp Details Alleged "Roundhouse Punch" From Amber Heard"

During direct examination on Wednesday, Johnny Depp detailed how he was allegedly “roundhouse punched” by Amber Heard. Depp stated that this incident was called the “stairway incident.” A photograph was presented in court showing Depp’s bruised face.

The Law & Crime Network covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams.

