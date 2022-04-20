Law&Crime Network published this video item, entitled “Johnny Depp Claims Amber Heard Faked a Broken Nose with Nail Polish” – below is their description.

During his testimony on Wednesday, Johnny Depp claimed that Amber Heard faked a broken nose after a physical altercation. Depp stated that Heard claimed that he headbutted her. In his own words, Heard said, “way to go Johnny you broke my nose.” During the situation, Heard came to Depp with a tissue held to her nose, which was covered in a red substance. Upon later examination of the tissue, Depp believed the red substance to be nail polish.

