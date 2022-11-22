‘It’s Complicated’: Former Homicide Detective Discusses Idaho Quadruple Murders of College Students

'it's complicated': former homicide detective discusses idaho quadruple murders of college students

Law&Crime Network published this video item, entitled “‘It’s Complicated’: Former Homicide Detective Discusses Idaho Quadruple Murders of College Students” – below is their description.

“It’s complicated,” veteran homicide detective Fil Waters said when speculating about the investigation into the brutal murders of four Idaho college students. The Law&Crime Network’s Angenette Levy and Waters discuss the complexity of the investigation and what clues may have been found at the crime scene.

