"I did not punch you, I was hitting you" – Audio Recording Between Johnny Depp & Amber Heard

An audio recording was presented to the jury in court on Wednesday during the direct cross-examination of Johnny Depp. The recording depicts an argument between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard relating to a fight they had. #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard Law&Crime Network YouTube Channel

