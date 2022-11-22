Fighting SLAPPs in Italy

by
Fighting slapps in italy

Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project published this video item, entitled “Fighting SLAPPs in Italy” – below is their description.

IrpiMedia Co-Founder Cecilia Anesi discusses how frivolous lawsuits, known as “strategic lawsuits against public participation” (SLAPPs), pose a serious threat to journalists in Italy.

You can help OCCRP #SLAPPBack by donating to our new in-house defense fund:

https://www.occrp.org/en/aboutus/occrp-slapps-back

Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project

Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project – OCCRP – was founded in 2006.

The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project is a consortium of investigative centers, media and journalists operating in Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, Central Asia and Central America. It was founded in 2006 and specializes in organized crime and corruption.

Recent from Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project:

The Threat of SLAPPs in Italy — Help OCCRP #SLAPPBack

Category: Law

Stop Corrupt Elites From Abusing Legal Systems — Help OCCRP #SLAPPBack

Category: Law, Legal

Pavla Holcovà wins the Allard Prize for International Integrity 2022.

Category: Law

In This Story: Italy

Italy is a republic in central Europe which forms a peninsula in the Mediterranean Sea as well as bordering France, Switzerland, Austria and Slovenia. The islands of Sardinia and Sicily form part of the main territory of Italy. Italy is part of the Eurozone, having entered the common currency on 1st January 1999.

The capital, Rome, is home to the Vatican as well as landmark art and ancient ruins. Other major cities include Florence, with Renaissance masterpieces such as Michelangelo’s “David” and Brunelleschi’s Duomo; Venice, the city of canals; and Milan, Italy’s fashion capital.

4 Recent Items: Italy

At Least A Dozen People Missing In Italian Landslide

Category: News

Italy resort island landslide leaves 1 dead, up to 10 people missing

Category: Construction, News

Landslide rips through Italian holiday island of Ischia

Category: News

Italy: footage shows aftermath of landslide on Ischia

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.