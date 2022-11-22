Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project published this video item, entitled “Fighting SLAPPs in Italy” – below is their description.

IrpiMedia Co-Founder Cecilia Anesi discusses how frivolous lawsuits, known as “strategic lawsuits against public participation” (SLAPPs), pose a serious threat to journalists in Italy. You can help OCCRP #SLAPPBack by donating to our new in-house defense fund: https://www.occrp.org/en/aboutus/occrp-slapps-back Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project YouTube Channel

