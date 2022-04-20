Doomsday Cult Mom Lori Vallow Daybell Appears in Court

by

Law&Crime Network published this video item, entitled "Doomsday Cult Mom Lori Vallow Daybell Appears in Court"

During an arraignment hearing on Tuesday, an Idaho judge entered a not-guilty plea for “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow Daybell. Vallow Daybell refused to enter a plea of her own, prompting the judge to enter a not guilty plea on her behalf. Her arraignment was delayed for months while she underwent treatment at a mental health facility to deem if she was competent to stand trial. Last week the judge stated that Vallow Daybell was competent to stand trial, prompting the case to go forward. Currently, Vallow Daybell faces charges including the murder of her two children and conspiring the murder her former husband.

#LoriVallowDaybell #DoomsdayCult #DoomsdayMom

Law&Crime Network YouTube Channel

