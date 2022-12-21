Law&Crime Network published this video item, entitled “Courtney Clenney Breaks Down in Tears After Police Leave Interrogation Room” – below is their description.

WATCH: OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney appears to show remorse as she breaks down in tears after Miami police officers left the interrogation room. The video shows Clenney distraught just hours after stabbing her boyfriend Christian Obumseli, which she claims was in self-defense.

