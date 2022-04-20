Cambridge Law Faculty published this video item, entitled “Cambridge Arbitration Day 2022: Panel 3 – Construction arbitration” – below is their description.

– Karen Gough (39 Essex Chambers) – ‘Have Dispute Adjudication Boards rendered Engineers obsolete?’ (13:53)

– Rupert Reece (Gide Loyrette Nouel) – ‘Are muti-tier dispute resolution clauses more trouble than they are worth?’ (45:18)

– Ian Gaunt (London Maritime Arbitrators Association) – ‘Different strokes: How is shipbuilding arbitration unlike (and sometimes like) other construction arbitration?’ (01:04:07)

The Cambridge University Arbitration Society (CUArb) hosted the seventh annual Cambridge Arbitration Days on 1-2 April 2022 at the Faculty of Law, University of Cambridge (the ‘Cambridge Arbitration Days’ or ‘CAD’). The Cambridge Arbitration Days bring together scholars, practitioners, and students for discussions on intriguing and topical issues in the field of international arbitration.

For more information on the Cambridge Arbitration Days see: https://www.cuarb.uk/cambridge-arbitration-day/

Cambridge Law Faculty YouTube Channel