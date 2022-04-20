Cambridge Law Faculty published this video item, entitled “Cambridge Arbitration Day 2022: Panel 2 – Investor State Arbitration” – below is their description.

– Kate Cervantes-Knox (DLA Piper) – ‘From Achema to Komstroy to PL Holdings: What does the future hold for intra-EU investments?’ (10:21)

– Belinda McRae (Twenty Essex Chambers) – ‘Challenges to investment treaty awards in the English courts’ (32:29)

– Alvaro Nistal (Arnold & Porter) – ‘Protection of foreign investments during armed conflict’ (55:52)

– Dr Lionel Nichols (CANDEY) – ‘Access to justice in investor-state arbitration: Risk and reward in funding and enforcement’ (1:17:26)

The Cambridge University Arbitration Society (CUArb) hosted the seventh annual Cambridge Arbitration Days on 1-2 April 2022 at the Faculty of Law, University of Cambridge (the ‘Cambridge Arbitration Days’ or ‘CAD’). The Cambridge Arbitration Days bring together scholars, practitioners, and students for discussions on intriguing and topical issues in the field of international arbitration.

For more information on the Cambridge Arbitration Days see: https://www.cuarb.uk/cambridge-arbitration-day/

