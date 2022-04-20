Cambridge Law Faculty published this video item, entitled “Cambridge Arbitration Day 2022: Panel 1 – Sports Arbitration” – below is their description.

– John Mehrzad QC (Barrister, Littleton Chambers) – ‘Arbitrator impartiality and lists in sports arbitration’ (7:14)

– Dr Leanne O’Leary (Senior Lecturer in Law, Edge Hill University) – ‘Switching teams mid-match: Should sports arbitration parties be allowed to change their factual position on appeal?’ (27:18)

– Paul Gilroy QC (Barrister, Littleton Chambers) – ‘The Russian anti-doping scandal and the recent CAS decision to reduce WADA’s sanctions: Was the CAS panel too lenient?’ (43:20)

– Udo Onwere (Partner, Bray & Krais) – ‘An insight into the Football Association panels’ (1:05:34)

– Jeffrey Benz (Door tenant, 4 New Square) – ‘Reflections of a CAS arbitrator’ (1:28:19)

The Cambridge University Arbitration Society (CUArb) hosted the seventh annual Cambridge Arbitration Days on 1-2 April 2022 at the Faculty of Law, University of Cambridge (the ‘Cambridge Arbitration Days’ or ‘CAD’). The Cambridge Arbitration Days bring together scholars, practitioners, and students for discussions on intriguing and topical issues in the field of international arbitration.

