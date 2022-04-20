Cambridge Arbitration Day 2022: Panel 1 – Sports Arbitration

by

Cambridge Law Faculty published this video item, entitled “Cambridge Arbitration Day 2022: Panel 1 – Sports Arbitration” – below is their description.

– John Mehrzad QC (Barrister, Littleton Chambers) – ‘Arbitrator impartiality and lists in sports arbitration’ (7:14)

– Dr Leanne O’Leary (Senior Lecturer in Law, Edge Hill University) – ‘Switching teams mid-match: Should sports arbitration parties be allowed to change their factual position on appeal?’ (27:18)

– Paul Gilroy QC (Barrister, Littleton Chambers) – ‘The Russian anti-doping scandal and the recent CAS decision to reduce WADA’s sanctions: Was the CAS panel too lenient?’ (43:20)

– Udo Onwere (Partner, Bray & Krais) – ‘An insight into the Football Association panels’ (1:05:34)

– Jeffrey Benz (Door tenant, 4 New Square) – ‘Reflections of a CAS arbitrator’ (1:28:19)

The Cambridge University Arbitration Society (CUArb) hosted the seventh annual Cambridge Arbitration Days on 1-2 April 2022 at the Faculty of Law, University of Cambridge (the ‘Cambridge Arbitration Days’ or ‘CAD’). The Cambridge Arbitration Days bring together scholars, practitioners, and students for discussions on intriguing and topical issues in the field of international arbitration.

For more information on the Cambridge Arbitration Days see: https://www.cuarb.uk/cambridge-arbitration-day/

Cambridge Law Faculty YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Cambridge Law Faculty

The Faculty of Law, Cambridge is the law school of the University of Cambridge. In 2018, it was ranked the best law school in the United Kingdom and second best law school in the world.

Books from Cambridge Law #Ad

Recent from Cambridge Law Faculty:

Cambridge Arbitration Day 2022: Commercial arbitration panel

Category: Law

Cambridge Arbitration Day 2022: Panel 3 – Construction arbitration

Category: Construction, Law

Cambridge Arbitration Day 2022: Panel 2 – Investor State Arbitration

Category: Law, Legal

In This Story: Cambridge University

The University of Cambridge is a collegiate research university in Cambridge, United Kingdom. Founded in 1209 and granted a royal charter by Henry III in 1231, Cambridge is the second-oldest university in the English-speaking world and the world’s fourth-oldest surviving university.

5 Recent Items: Cambridge University

Cambridge Arbitration Day 2022: Commercial arbitration panel

Category: Law

Cambridge Arbitration Day 2022: Panel 3 – Construction arbitration

Category: Construction, Law

Cambridge Arbitration Day 2022: Panel 2 – Investor State Arbitration

Category: Law, Legal

HLS Library Book Talk | The Hughes Court From Progressivism to Pluralism, 1930 to 1941

Category: Law

‘If Ukraine falls, part of me dies and I’m not letting that happen’ | Nikolai Nizalov

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....