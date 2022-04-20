Cambridge Law Faculty published this video item, entitled “Cambridge Arbitration Day 2022: Commercial arbitration panel” – below is their description.

– Mo Haque QC (CANDEY) – ‘Having your kabab and eating it – Supreme Court decisions of Enka v Chubb and Kabab-Ji – Implied choice of law in international arbitration’ (3:15)

– Renato Stephan Grion (Pinheiro Neto Advogados) – ‘Halliburton v Chubb: Conflicts in arbitral appointments – Recent trends in international commercial arbitration’ (24:35)

– Hamid Abdulkareem (Three Crowns) – ‘Enforcement of ethical standards – Gaps in the edifice’ (50:17)

The Cambridge University Arbitration Society (CUArb) hosted the seventh annual Cambridge Arbitration Days on 1-2 April 2022 at the Faculty of Law, University of Cambridge (the ‘Cambridge Arbitration Days’ or ‘CAD’). The Cambridge Arbitration Days bring together scholars, practitioners, and students for discussions on intriguing and topical issues in the field of international arbitration.

For more information on the Cambridge Arbitration Days see: https://www.cuarb.uk/cambridge-arbitration-day/

Cambridge Law Faculty YouTube Channel