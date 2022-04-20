Law&Crime Network published this video item, entitled “Amber Heard Allegedly Threw Glass Bottle at Johnny Depp That Severed His Finger” – below is their description.

During his testimony on Wednesday, Johnny Depp told the story of how his finger was severed during an incident with Amber Heard. Depp alleges that Heard threw a glass bottle at him, causing his finger to be severed. Depp stated, “I was looking directly at my bone sticking out, and the meaty portion on the inside of your finger and blood was just pouring out.” #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard Law&Crime Network YouTube Channel

