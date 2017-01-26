Latin America leaders condemn Trump’s Mexico wall

Latin American leaders have condemned US President Donald Trump’s executive order to start building the US-Mexico wall.
They are meeting with Caribbean leaders in the Dominican Republic for an annual summit and the Trump administration’s ‘America first’ policies are high on the agenda.
Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Punta Cana.
Is irony or insanity the best way to describe this?
So are all of these piles of leaders from south of the border countries saying they’re upset because they think we should just let all of their people come in illegally so they can take out and bring back U.S. money to their nations to further weaken the U.S. economy or are they saying that they have no intention of taking care of their own citizens because they’re incompetent leaders of broken backward nations?
It’s one of the dumbest arguments I’ve ever heard.
HEY LATIN NATIONS,YOUR PROBLEMS ARE YOUR PROBLEMS,NOT OURS!