Latin America leaders condemn Trump’s Mexico wall

Latin American leaders have condemned US President Donald Trump’s executive order to start building the US-Mexico wall.

They are meeting with Caribbean leaders in the Dominican Republic for an annual summit and the Trump administration’s ‘America first’ policies are high on the agenda.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Punta Cana.

