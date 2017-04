Kyrgyzstan’s intelligence agency has identified a suspect in attack on St Petersburg’s subway system.

Fourteen people were killed and dozens wounded in the blast.

Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands reports from St Petersburg.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/