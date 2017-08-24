Kyoto rugby | Inspiring the next generation

With the relationship between Japan and rugby spanning more than 100 years, we went to Kyoto to find out how the connection between youth sports education and Japanese family values have been a key ingredient to the sport’s longevity as the nation gears up for #RWC2019

