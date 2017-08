Kobe Bryant’s BEST PLAY vs EVERY NBA TEAM In His Career!

On Kobe’s 39th birthday, we look at his best play versus every team he’s ever played against in his NBA career!

Subscribe to the NBA: http://bit.ly/2rCglzY

For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our official website at http://www.nba.com

Get NBA LEAGUE PASS: http://www.nba.com/leaguepass