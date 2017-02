Kenya looks to boost employment for the disabled

Kenya’s parliament is expected to pass a new law to make sure employers hire more disabled people.

A similar law passed 14 years ago has done little to ensure millions of disabled job seekers find work.

Al Jazeera’s Fahmida Miller reports from Nairobi.

