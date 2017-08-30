Kenya: Herdsmen accuse security forces of killing livestock

Herdsmen in northern Kenya say security forces are killing civilians, destructing property, shooting their livestock and wiping out entire villages.

The allegations come amid an operation in Laikipia County to address growing unrest over access to grazing ground.

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Adow reports from Nairobi.

