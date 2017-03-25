Keiser Report: Trail of ‘American carnage’ (E 1049)

In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the trail of ‘American carnage’ and how it led to a Trump presidency. In the second half, Max and Stacy discuss the OxyCartel pushing millions of prescription pills on small towns across the USA.

