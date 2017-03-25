Home » News » Keiser Report: Trail of ‘American carnage’ (E 1049)

Keiser Report: Trail of ‘American carnage’ (E 1049)

News Desk March 25, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the trail of ‘American carnage’ and how it led to a Trump presidency. In the second half, Max and Stacy discuss the OxyCartel pushing millions of prescription pills on small towns across the USA.

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Argentinians demand justice for victims of ‘Dirty War’

Protesters marched in cities across Argentina in remembrance of the victims of the so-called Dirty …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd