Home » News » Keiser Report: Never-ending Trump Surge in The Markets (E1115)

Keiser Report: Never-ending Trump Surge in The Markets (E1115)

News Desk August 26, 2017 News Leave a comment

Check Keiser Report website for more: http://www.maxkeiser.com/
In this episode of the Keiser Report Max and Stacy discuss Democrats not looking forward to Hillary’s ‘blame everyone but herself’ book tour. In the second half Max interviews Wolf Richter of WolfStreet.com about the never ending Trump surge in the markets.
WATCH all Keiser Report shows here:
http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL768A33676917AE90 (E1-E200)
http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLC3F29DDAA1BABFCF (E201-E400)
http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPszygYHA9K2ZtV_1KphSugBB7iZqbFyz (E401-E600)
http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPszygYHA9K1GpAv3ZKpNFoEvKaY2QFH_ (E601-E800)
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPszygYHA9K19wt4CP0tUgzIxpJDiQDyl (E801-E1000)
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPszygYHA9K302vF9LY8cZJ4_VJB8P347 (E1001 – Current)

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Texas braces for ‘catastrophic’ flooding as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall

The storm, a Category 4 with sustained winds of 130 mph when it hit, led …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd