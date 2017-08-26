Keiser Report: Never-ending Trump Surge in The Markets (E1115)

Check Keiser Report website for more: http://www.maxkeiser.com/

In this episode of the Keiser Report Max and Stacy discuss Democrats not looking forward to Hillary’s ‘blame everyone but herself’ book tour. In the second half Max interviews Wolf Richter of WolfStreet.com about the never ending Trump surge in the markets.

WATCH all Keiser Report shows here:

http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL768A33676917AE90 (E1-E200)

http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLC3F29DDAA1BABFCF (E201-E400)

http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPszygYHA9K2ZtV_1KphSugBB7iZqbFyz (E401-E600)

http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPszygYHA9K1GpAv3ZKpNFoEvKaY2QFH_ (E601-E800)

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPszygYHA9K19wt4CP0tUgzIxpJDiQDyl (E801-E1000)

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPszygYHA9K302vF9LY8cZJ4_VJB8P347 (E1001 – Current)

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com

Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt

Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT

Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.