Home » News » Keiser Report: Empire of Debt (E1114)

Keiser Report: Empire of Debt (E1114)

News Desk August 24, 2017 News Leave a comment

Max & Stacy discuss the narcissism of central banks holding $15 trillion in their own assets. They also discuss Morgan Stanley saying that some of their investors see Bitcoin as a better hedge to inflation than gold. Max continues his interview with Dan Collins of TheChinaMoneyReport.com to discuss the looming trade war between the US and China, and the mountain of US treasuries owned by China.

