Keiser Report: 'Bitcoin's going to be worth a trillion dollars soon' (E1113)

News Desk August 22, 2017 News Leave a comment

In this episode of the Keiser Report Max and Stacy discuss the Trump administration starting some trade wars – from renegotiating Nafta to looking at China’s treatment of ‘intellectual property’. They also discuss the trillions in unexploited mineral resources in North Korea. In the second half Max interviews Dan Collins of TheChinaMoneyReport.com to discuss the ‘Doklam Transgression’ and the ‘Line of Actual Control’. The media has largely ignored the confrontation between India and China but will they notice if a hot war breaks out?
RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

