Keiser Report: ‘Bitcoin’s going to be worth a trillion dollars soon’ (E1113)

In this episode of the Keiser Report Max and Stacy discuss the Trump administration starting some trade wars – from renegotiating Nafta to looking at China’s treatment of ‘intellectual property’. They also discuss the trillions in unexploited mineral resources in North Korea. In the second half Max interviews Dan Collins of TheChinaMoneyReport.com to discuss the ‘Doklam Transgression’ and the ‘Line of Actual Control’. The media has largely ignored the confrontation between India and China but will they notice if a hot war breaks out?

