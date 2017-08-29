Home » News » Keiser Report: Bitcoin bond (E1116)

As the bond market arrives for bitcoin, Max and Stacy discuss ‘high finance’ meeting cryptocurrency. Will this bring in more liquidity or more manipulation? Max continues his interview with Wolf Richter of WolfStreet.com about the latest in markets – from housing in San Francisco to driverless car dreams on corporate balance sheets.

Check Keiser Report website for more: http://www.maxkeiser.com/

