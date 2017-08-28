Kayaks & jet skis: People cross flooded streets on boats after Hurricane Harvey

Main streets turned into waterways as rising floodwaters left by Hurricane Harvey chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground in Texas on Sunday. In Dickinson, about 25 miles (40 km) northwest of Galveston, rescuers and residents used all kinds of means to cross flooded areas, from speed boats to kayaks and jetskis. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8lie

LIVE UPDATES: https://on.rt.com/8lcj

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

