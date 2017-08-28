Home » News » Kayaks & jet skis: People cross flooded streets on boats after Hurricane Harvey

Kayaks & jet skis: People cross flooded streets on boats after Hurricane Harvey

News Desk August 28, 2017 News Leave a comment

Main streets turned into waterways as rising floodwaters left by Hurricane Harvey chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground in Texas on Sunday. In Dickinson, about 25 miles (40 km) northwest of Galveston, rescuers and residents used all kinds of means to cross flooded areas, from speed boats to kayaks and jetskis. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8lie
LIVE UPDATES: https://on.rt.com/8lcj

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Texas Gulf Coast area threatened by days of rain ahead

Ongoing search and rescue efforts continue as Rockport’s city manager predicts it will be a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd