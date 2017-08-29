Home » News » Kabul explosion: Suspected suicide blast kills at least 5 near US embassy

Kabul explosion: Suspected suicide blast kills at least 5 near US embassy

News Desk August 29, 2017 News Leave a comment

At least five people have been killed in an explosion in central Kabul, Afghanistan. The suspected suicide bombing hit an area near the US embassy and a number of other diplomatic buildings.

