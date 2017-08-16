Jos Buttler Stars In Do Or Die Game – Lancashire v Worcestershire NatWest T20 Blast 2017

Jos Buttler guided his team home to fifty with a mix of innovation and experience, reaching 52 in 40 balls at a canter. Lancashire keep their hopes of qualifying alive as the quarter finals loom.

