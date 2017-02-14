Joe Root is the new England Test Captain

Joe Root has been appointed captain of the England Test team by the England & Wales Cricket Board.

The current vice-captain, he succeeds Alastair Cook to become the 80th captain of the England Test team. He will be supported by Ben Stokes as England vice-captain.

Joe Root made his Test debut in December 2012 and was named vice-captain to Alastair Cook in summer 2015. He scored the first of his eleven Test centuries at Headingley in May 2013 and currently has a total of 4,594 Test runs at an average of 52.80, placing him third in the ICC rankings for Test batsmen.

Take a look at his Test career so far…

