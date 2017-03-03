Jeff Sessions: US Attorney General announces recusal – BBC News

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has removed himself from an FBI investigation into alleged Russian interference in the US election. He has been facing calls to step aside after revelations that he met Russia’s envoy during the election, apparently contradicting his earlier statements.

