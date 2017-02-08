Japan taps into recycled phones for Olympic medals

Olympic organisers are soon expected to unveil their plan to be the first games to award medals made entirely from recycled materials.

Medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games could be made from materials extracted from old mobile phones.

Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay reports from Fukuoka.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/