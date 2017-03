Japan rolls out new military vessel

Japan rolls out new military vessel

The second of Japan’s largest military ships is now officially on duty.

A commissioning ceremony has been held in Yokohama dockyards near Tokyo.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Matheson reports.

