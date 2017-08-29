Home » News » Japan conducts anti-missile battery deployment drill in response to Pyongyang’s missile test

News Desk August 29, 2017 News Leave a comment

The Japanese Air Self Defence Force (JASDF) staged a pre-planned training exercise on Tuesday, using Patriot Advanced Capability 3 (PAC-3) surface to air missile. The training, at the US Yokota Air Base west of Tokyo, took place as North Korea fired a ballistic missile from Pyongyang that flew over Japan. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8ll1

