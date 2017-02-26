James Harden & Karl-Anthony Towns Duel in High Scoring Game between Rockets & T’Wolves

James Harden led the Rockets with 24 points and 10 assists as the Rockets defeated the Timberwolves 142-130 tonight. Karl-Anthony Towns tallied 37 points and 22 rebounds for the Timberwolves. The Rockets improve their record to 42-18 on the season.
