James Harden & Karl-Anthony Towns Duel in High Scoring Game between Rockets & T’Wolves

Sport Desk February 26, 2017 NBA Leave a comment 0 Views

James Harden led the Rockets with 24 points and 10 assists as the Rockets defeated the Timberwolves 142-130 tonight. Karl-Anthony Towns tallied 37 points and 22 rebounds for the Timberwolves. The Rockets improve their record to 42-18 on the season.

