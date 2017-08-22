Italy: Island of Ischia hit by deadly earthquake

Subscribe to France 24 now:
An earthquake hit the tourist-packed Italian holiday island of Ischia on Monday night, killing at least two people, injuring dozens of others and leaving two young brothers trapped in the rubble.
