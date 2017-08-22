Home » News » Italy: Island of Ischia hit by deadly earthquake

Italy: Island of Ischia hit by deadly earthquake

News Desk August 22, 2017 News Leave a comment

An earthquake hit the tourist-packed Italian holiday island of Ischia on Monday night, killing at least two people, injuring dozens of others and leaving two young brothers trapped in the rubble.

