Israeli soldier sentenced to 18 months for killing Palestinian

An Israeli sergeant has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for shooting dead a Palestinian as he lay wounded and unarmed on the ground.

The court says Elor Azaria acted as both judge and executioner – and did not express regret for the killing of Abdel Fattah Al-Sharif last March.

The Palestinian government has reacted angrily, calling the sentence a joke.

Al Jazeera’s Bernard Smith reports from Tell Aviv.

