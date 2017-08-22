Israeli forces ‘jeopardising’ Palestinian patients in hospital raids

The medical director of the main Palestinian hospital in occupied East Jerusalem is calling on Israeli forces to end what he says have become increasingly aggressive tactics on hospital grounds.

Dr Bassam Abu-Libneh says security forces are jeopardising treatment of patients during raids.

Al Jazeera’s Harry Fawcett reports from the East Jerusalem.

