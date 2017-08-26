Home » News » Israeli army deprives Palestinian villagers of solar power

Israeli army deprives Palestinian villagers of solar power

News Desk August 26, 2017 News Leave a comment

The Israeli army has confiscated solar panels which provided much needed power to villagers in occupied West Bank,
The solar panels were donated by the Netherlands.
The army says the equipment was set up without the permissions required.
The European Union fears other projects will also be switched off.
Al Jazeera’s Harry Fawcett reports from Jubba al-Dibb, Occupied West Bank.

