Israel to demolish Bedouin homes in Palestinian village

Khan al-Ahmar, occupied West Bank – The Israeli military says it will demolish all homes, a school and a mosque in a community that lies in the way of planned illegal settlement expansion.

The UN says the Israeli government is tearing down more Palestinian homes than ever before. Illegal Jewish settlements, meanwhile, continue to expand.

Al Jazeera’s Bernard Smith reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/