Home » News » ISIS losing ground: “There isn’t a caliphate to go to anymore”

ISIS losing ground: “There isn’t a caliphate to go to anymore”

News Desk August 21, 2017 News Leave a comment

Isis has already lost its home base of Mosul in Iraq. And is now facing an international-coalition offensive in its de facto Syrian capital of Raqqa.

But could the collapse of the IS group on its home turf — be increasing the threat of terrorism in the West?

Joining us from Vermont, former US diplomat Peter Galbraith says there is no “caliphate” for these jihadis to go to anymore …

Watch the full debate here:

Subscribe to France 24 now: http://f24.my/YouTubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website: http://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

2017 eclipse: First moment of totality

The first moment of totality during the solar eclipse in Oregon.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd