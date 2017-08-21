ISIS losing ground: “There isn’t a caliphate to go to anymore”

Isis has already lost its home base of Mosul in Iraq. And is now facing an international-coalition offensive in its de facto Syrian capital of Raqqa.
But could the collapse of the IS group on its home turf — be increasing the threat of terrorism in the West?
Joining us from Vermont, former US diplomat Peter Galbraith says there is no “caliphate” for these jihadis to go to anymore …
Watch the full debate here:
