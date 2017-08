At least 20 people were killed in an attack on a Shia mosque in Kabul. ISIL later claimed responsibility.

Gunmen stormed the building as worshippers gathered for Friday prayers, and a suicide bomber blew himself up at the mosque’s gates.

Al Jazeera’s Jennifer Glasse reports from Kabul.

