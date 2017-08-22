Home » News » Is threat of violence impacting Germany’s elections?

August 22, 2017

Germany is gearing up for September’s general elections.

Following the violent incidents at the Christmas Market in the German capital, Berlin, last year that left 21 people dead and 112 more wounded, conservative politicians demanded tighter border controls to curb immigration.

How strong a factor is the fear of more violent attacks in the country playing in this election?

Al Jazeera’s Dominic Kane reports from Moselle Valley.

