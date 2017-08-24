Is the US punishing Egypt? – Inside Story

Egypt had been a long time ally of the United States before their relationship was strained after the 2013 military coup that put president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in power.

But that all changed when US President Donald Trump came to office in January. Sisi was one of the first leaders to visit him at the White House.

Human rights groups have accused Sisi’s government of extensive human rights violations.

Now, Trump’s administration says it will deny Egypt $290mn worth of financial aid, citing the government’s inability to make progress towards improving human rights.

So, is there a shift in US policy towards Egypt?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

Timothy Kaldas – Non-Resident Fellow at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Politics.

Michelle Dunne – Former Middle East Specialist at the U.S. State Department.

Maha Azzam – Head of Egyptian Revolutionary Council.

