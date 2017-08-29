Home » News » Is Netanyahu changing rules around al-Aqsa mosque?

Is Netanyahu changing rules around al-Aqsa mosque?

News Desk August 29, 2017 News Leave a comment

Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa Mosque compound, known to jews as Temple Mount, is the most contentious site in the occupied territory.

Two Israeli politicians visited the holy site on Tuesday for the first time in two years. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allowed it as a test case for future visits.

That happened despite a ban put in by his own government in 2015, that prevents Israeli politicians from visiting the compound.

Al-Aqsa has been the centre of recent protests and violence after Israel installed, then removed metal detectors after the shooting of two policemen.

So, is the Israeli government changing the rules that govern this holy site?

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Akiva Eldar – Senior Columnist at Al-Monitor.

Ghassan Khatib – Former Spokesman for the Palestinian Authority.

Robbie Sabel – Former Legal Adviser at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Saudi-led coalition admits killing civilians in airstrike in Yemen ‘by mistake’

The Saudi-led coalition has assumed responsibility for the deaths of civilians killed in an airstrike …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd