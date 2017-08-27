Is it the end for the Shinawatra political dynasty in Thailand?

She made history six years ago by becoming Thailand’s first female prime minister. Now she’s a fugitive – just like her brother Thaksin who was also prime minister – and wanted for corruption at home.
Yingluck Shinawatra was supposed to be in the Supreme Court on Friday to hear the verdict after a two year long trial.
She faces 10 years in prison if convicted.
Why is Shinawatras who come from a political family dynasty so controversial in Thailand?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests: Kasit Promya – Former Foreign Minister of Thailand.
Verapat Pariyawong – Visiting scholar at SOAS University of London.
Sean Boonpracong – Former National Security Adviser to Yingluck Shinawatra government.
