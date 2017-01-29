Home » News » Iraq’s displaced running out of aid

Iraq’s displaced running out of aid

January 29, 2017

The Iraqi army is still being attacked by ISIL, despite declaring that it controls eastern parts of Mosul.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced by the fighting and aid agencies say they are running out of money to provide the basics.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid reports from Erbil, in northern Iraq.

